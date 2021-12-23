Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to farmers to adopt natural farming

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 23) said that to rejuvenate the mother earth and to secure the future of the coming generations, we must once again turn to natural farming.

PM Modi was speaking during a political rally in one of the most popular cities in India's northern state Uttar Pradesh - Varanasi, from where he appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming and also called for strengthening the dairy sector.

"This method will make farming 'atmanirbhar' [self-dependent]. Those working in startups should also explore possibilities for this," said PM Modi, who was in Varanasi to inaugurate a dairy named Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul at Karkhiyaon.

"We need to strengthen the dairy sector. The Banas Kashi Sankul will benefit dairy farmers from several adjoining districts. The dairy plant will also have a bio-gas plant that will take care of its power needs. The dairy farmers will now be able to sell cow dung for the bio-gas plant at a good price," he added.

The Indian Prime Minister also said that milk committees and collection centres would be set up and certification of purity would also be done.

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

समय के साथ प्राकृतिक खेती का दायरा सिमटता गया, उस पर केमिकल वाली खेती हावी होती गई।



धरती मां के कायाकल्प के लिए, हमारी मिट्टी की सुरक्षा के लिए, आने वाली पीढ़ियों के भविष्य को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए, हमें एक बार फिर प्राकृतिक खेती की तरफ मुड़ना ही होगा।



यही आज समय की मांग है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2021 ×

मैं जब काशी के, उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास में डबल इंजन की डबल शक्ति और डबल विकास की बात करता हूं, तो कुछ लोगों को बहुत कष्ट होता है।



ये वो लोग हैं जिन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति को सिर्फ जाति, पंथ, मत-मज़हब के चश्मे से ही देखा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2021 ×

(With inputs from agencies)