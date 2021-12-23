India beats UK, creates third-highest number of unicorns in 2021

In terms of the number of new unicorns, India had a fantastic year.

Only the United States and China were ahead of it, and it surpassed the United Kingdom.

There were 54 unicorns from India, up from 33 the year before.

With a valuation of $21 billion, India's most successful unicorn is edtech behemoth Byju's.

It is ranked 15th in the world.

The Hurun Research Institute's Global Unicorn Index 2021 is a ranking of the world's start-ups that were created in the 2000s, have a market capitalization of at least a billion dollars, and are not publicly traded.

The deadline for submissions was November 30.

According to Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman and Chief Researcher of the Hurun Report, countries with the most unicorns have a more dynamic economy.

At least one unicorn can now be found in 42 economies, up from just 25 just two years ago.

However, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Poland are among 160 countries where no unicorns have been discovered.

Mexico, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Senegal, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are among the thirteen countries that have produced unicorns for the first time.



ByteDance is the most valuable company in the world, valued at $350 billion, followed by Ant Group at $150 billion, SpaceX at $100 billion, finch Stripe at $95 billion, Klarna at $46 billion, Canva at $40 billion, InstaCart at $39 billion, Databricks at $38 billion, Cainiao at $34 billion, and Revolut at $33 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)