Indian poll panel pulls up Rahul Gandhi for ‘bad omen’, 'pickpocket' jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Indian poll body on Thursday (Nov 23) issued a notice to Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' (bad omen) and 'pickpocket' jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in poll-bound western Rajasthan state.

The Election Commission (EC) acted on a complaint filed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that wanted the Gandhi scion to be penalised.

In its notice, the poll body sought Gandhi’s response by Saturday (25 )evening, pointing out that the violated the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits leaders from making unverified allegations against political rivals.

EC wants Rahu's reply by Nov 25

“It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of Rs 14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts," the poll panel said.

During a rally in rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore on Tuesday, Rahul indirectly referred to Modi as 'panauti', saying that his presence in the Ahmedabad cricket stadium caused Indian team lose the 2023 World Cup final match against Australia last Sunday.

When someone from the crowd shouted ‘panauti’ (a Hindi word for a person who brings bad luck or omen), Gandhi responded, “Yeah…panauti, panauti... Our boys were easily going to win the World Cup but the 'bad omen' made us lose. The media won't point this out but people know.”

In another rally, Gandhi attacked Modi saying, “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetisation, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money."

EC takes action after BJP's complaint

The BJP, taking exception to his remarks, wrote a complaint to the Election Commission saying, "Comparing a prime minister to a ‘Jebkatra’ (pickpocket) and 'Panauti' is most unbecoming of a senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse."