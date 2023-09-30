Indian police may book people who ignored 12-year-old rape survivor's pleas for help

A senior officer of central India's Madhya Pradesh police said that those people who did not help the 12-year-old girl when she went door-to-door crying for help after she was sexually assaulted and left naked and bleeding, might face charges under child sex abuse laws.

They might face charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 for failing to report or register the commission of a crime, reports said.

'He should be hanged': Rape accused's father

Bharat Soni, an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested in the case on Thursday (Sept 28).

The Madhya Pradesh police said it took an extraordinary effort to crack the case. The effort consisted of interrogating hundreds of people, and scanning footage from over 700 CCTV cameras before they found links to the main accused.

Speaking to the reporters, Soni's father said of his son's alleged crime: "It is a shameful act. Neither have I gone to hospital to meet him, nor will I go to the police station or courts. My son has committed a crime, therefore he should be hanged."

Soni sustained injury when he allegedly tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot for investigation, police had said on Thursday.

The local bar association appealed that no lawyer should defend him in the court.

The girl, aged about 12, was found walking on the city streets in injured condition, pleading people for help who shooed her away. The girl is admitted to the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women's Hospital in Indore where she underwent a major surgery on earlier this week.

The heart-wrenching incident captured by a CCTV camera, show the 12-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding after rape, going door to door seeking help while the people in the locality refused to extend the little girl any help.

Moreover, in a brazen display of inhumanity, one man was also seen shooing her away as she approached him for help.

