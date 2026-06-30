/Indian PM Modi urges Secretaries to push reforms for ease of living, doing business

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 30) interacted with Secretaries to the Government of India at Seva Teerth, where discussions centred on reforms to improve ease of doing business, ease of living and promote self-reliance. According to an official statement, the meeting focused on two key themes - "Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living" and "Promoting Aatmanirbharta".

During the interaction, Secretaries outlined the major initiatives being undertaken by their respective ministries and departments in line with these priorities. They also highlighted efforts to translate the Prime Minister's vision into actionable outcomes, discussed sector-specific challenges and presented future strategies aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.

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Modi urged officials to focus on the tangible impact of government schemes on people's lives and stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach by breaking departmental silos.

Highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, the Prime Minister called for wider utilisation of the PM GatiShakti platform to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and support informed decision-making.

Earlier this month, Modi became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister after completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously for 4,398 days between 1952 and 1964.