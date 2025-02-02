Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presided over the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Indonesia, emphasising the deep cultural and historical connections between India and Indonesia, underlining the countries' shared heritage in faith and spirituality.

Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam, also known as the Jakarta Murugan Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Murugan and is the largest such Hindu temple in the Indonesian capital. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi extended his wishes on the Maha Kumbh-Abhishekam of the Murugan Temple and thanked "My brother, Indonesian President Prabowo" for making this event "even more special for me through his presence." PM Modi said, "I am physically hundreds of kilometers away from Jakarta, my heart is as close to this event as the relationship between India and Indonesia".

The Government of Jakarta donated 4000 square meter of land in the heart of the city to build a Hindu temple. It will also serve for multiple activities like cultural events, Tamil classes, marriage hall at affordable cost to locals, yoga, and meditation centre.

The Indian Prime Minister Modi said that the "relationship between India and Indonesia is not just geo-political but is rooted in thousands of years of shared culture and history”. He emphasized that the bond between the two nations is based on heritage, science, faith, shared beliefs, and spirituality and this connection includes Lord Murugan, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha.

He highlighted that when someone from India visits the Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, they experience the same "spiritual feeling" as in Kashi and Kedarnath and that the stories of Kakawin and Serat Ramayana evoke the same emotions as Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana, and Ramcharitmanas in India.

Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population anywhere in the world, also has among the largest population of Hindus in the world. Hinduism, which arrived in Indonesia centuries ago, is still followed in regions like Bali where Hindus are in majority (87%). Many monuments like Parmanand Temple, Borobudur temples, Arjuna and Horses statues are still preserved and supported by the Indonesian government.

Hinduism was the dominant religion during the era of the Srivijaya and Majapahit empires, influencing the architecture, arts, literature, and governance of the region. Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata are still celebrated, notably in Bali, but also influence cultural expressions in other parts of Indonesia.

During the address, PM Modi mentioned that Indonesian Ramleela is performed in Ayodhya, India. He said, "when we hear the words "Om Swasti-Astu" in Bali, we are reminded of the Swasti Vaachan recited by Vedic scholars in Bharat. The Borobudur Stupa in Indonesia reflects the same teachings of Lord Buddha that we experience in Sarnath and Bodh Gaya in Bharat".

On the cultural connect, the Prime Minister mentioned that the Bali Jatra festival in Odisha celebrates the ancient maritime voyages that once connected India and Indonesia culturally and commercially. He added that even today, when Indians travel by Garuda Indonesia Airlines, they see the shared cultural heritage.

He mentioned that during President Prabowo's recent visit to India, they cherished many aspects of shared heritage. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had visited India in January and was the chief guest at India's republic day parade, becoming the 4th Indonesian leader to do so since 1950. During that visit, India announced that it will take part in initiatives to preserve the Prambanan Temple.

During his address, PM said," alongside Lord Murugan, several other Gods-Goddesses have also been enshrined in this temple. This diversity—this multiplicity—is the very foundation of our culture. In Indonesia, this philosophy is called Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. In Bharat, we call it Unity in Diversity. It is our ease with the diversity that allows people of different communities to live together in harmony, both in Indonesia and in Bharat. That is why today’s sacred occasion is also inspiring us for unity in diversity". During the Maha Kumbabhishegam ceremony, the Indonesian Foreign minister, Religious Affairs Minister, Forest Minister and Indian ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty were present.

In the past, PM Modi has presided over the inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2024. The idea for the temple was conceived in 1997 by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, who envisioned a temple in Abu Dhabi. In August 2015, during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, the UAE government, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, allocated 27 acres of land for the temple's construction.