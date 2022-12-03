Indian Navy chief says keeping 'close watch' on Chinese ships in Indian Ocean Region

India's Navy Chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar said on Saturday (December 3) that there are a "lot of Chinese ships" operating in the Indian Ocean region and the Indian Navy is keeping a close on all the activities, including the movement of Chinese vessels.

During an annual presser, the Navy chief said: "There are a lot of Chinese ships which operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We have about 4-6 PLA Navy ships, then some research vessels which operate. A large number of Chinese fishing vessels operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We keep a close watch on all developments."

The Indian navy chief also mentioned that nearly 60-odd other extra-regional forces are always present in Indian Ocean Region (IOR). "We are aware it`s a vital region where there is a large amount of trade which transits, energy flows which happen. Our job is to see that India`s interests in the maritime domain are protected," he added.

He further said that the Indian Navy is ready to "protect, preserve and promote" the national interest in the maritime domain. "To achieve this, we have the vision of being a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force," he said.

His remarks came after a recent incident when Chinese spy ships of the class of Yuan Wang were spotted near Indian borders in the Indian Ocean Region.

Previously also, the Indian forces said that they were watching the movements of the ships. The authorities had also raised concerns regarding the same.

Recently, a media report mentioned that China might move its spy ship Yuan Wang 5 back towards the Indian Ocean Region. The move could happen ahead of a possible missile test later this month as India has already issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) area warning in the Sea of Andaman. The alert is for about 5000kms for December 15 and December 16.

Meanwhile, the Navy chief said maintaining a credible deterrence is the task of any armed force, especially the Navy. He said, "To achieve that, we need to be ready to go in harm's way at really short notice."

He also said India cannot stay dependent on the world for its defence requirements. He added that the government has given the Navy very clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Recent global events amply underscore that we can't remain dependent on others for our own security requirements... Government has given us very clear guidelines on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and one of the Navy's commitments to the top leadership is that we'll become an Aatmanirbhar Navy by 2047," he said.

