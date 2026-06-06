/Indian mangoes make inroads into the US market with Seattle event

A celebration of India's famed mango varieties drew importers, retailers and state officials to Seattle on Friday, highlighting the fruit's growing popularity in the American Pacific Northwest. The second edition of "Mango Magic" featured a tasting and promotion event showcasing seven premium Indian mangoes: Alphonso and Kesar from Maharashtra, Banganpalli and Himayat from Andhra Pradesh, Langra and Dussehri from Uttar Pradesh, and Ripe Rajapuri from Gujarat.

Nearly 100 leading importers of Indian fruits attended, including senior executives from US retail giant Costco. Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck welcomed the expanded availability of Indian mangoes, particularly through major retailers like Costco, which is headquartered in the Seattle area.

State Senators Tina Orwell, Manka Dhingra and Vandana Slatter, along with consuls general from Japan and Uzbekistan, also sampled the varieties and attended a special luncheon featuring Indian dishes prepared with the mangoes.

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The event, organised by the Indian Consulate in Seattle in partnership with India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), builds on efforts to introduce high-quality Indian mangoes to American consumers.

India's consulate first facilitated mango introductions in Seattle in July 2025. Momentum accelerated after a meeting with Costco's CEO in April 2026, which led to the launch of Bhagwa pomegranates from Maharashtra, followed by Kesar mangoes in May.

In the third week of May, Costco rolled out its first shipment of Indian Kesar mangoes across stores in Greater Seattle, Las Vegas, New Jersey and Greater Los Angeles. Representatives reported that stocks sold out within two hours of hitting the shelves, signalling strong consumer demand.

India produces more than 26 million metric tons of mangoes annually across over 1,000 varieties, making it the world's largest producer. Exports to the United States resumed in 2007 after an 18-year gap and have grown rapidly. The export value reached $10 million in FY 2023-24, a 130 per cent increase from the previous year. US mango imports overall surpassed $1 billion in 2025 and are projected to grow by another 7 per cent in 2026.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the global journey of Indian mangoes in his Mann Ki Baat address, praising farmers for bringing varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Dussehri, Langra, Banganapalli and others to international markets.