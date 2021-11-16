Indian govt to reopen Kartarpur corridor tomorrow, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

With Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev in mind, the Indian government has finally decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district of Punjab state.

The decision reflects the Indian government's immense reverence for Guru Nanak Dev and the Sikh community, said Shah.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi government towards Guru Nanak Dev and our Sikh community," Shah said in a tweet.

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on November 19, the home minister said.

The leader was also confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country".

