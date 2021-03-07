Indian government changes rules for OCI cardholders   

Indian government on Thursday changed rules for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. As per the new rules, any OCI cardholder who wishes to be involved in missionary, 'tablighi' or journalistic activities, he will have to obtain a special permission from the government. India's Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement in this regard.

The notification issued by the MHA said that OCI cardholders will have to take special permission from Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO)

The OCI cardholder will be "required to obtain a special permission or a special permit from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or the Indian Mission to undertake research and to undertake any missionary or Tabligh or mountaineering or journalistic activities," said the notification.

In addition to this, overseas Indians will have to take permission for internship with foreign missions or need to visit a prohibited area.

The notification also has some benefits for OCI cardholders. It has given them parity with Indian nationals in domestic airfare tariffs or entry fees for national monuments, parks and museums in India

Reportedly, the rules are part of a brochure published on November 15, 2019 and have only been notified now.