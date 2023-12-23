Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar calls for ‘response’ to cross-border terrorism: ‘26/11 was tipping point’

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday (Dec 23) that terrorism in India started at the time of its independence when raiders came across Pakistan, and called for a "response" to cross-border terrorism. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said, "...Terrorism started at the moment of our independence when so-called raiders came from across Pakistan...What has changed in this country today, I think the Mumbai 26/11, to me, was the tipping point."

Jaishankar pointed out that a lot of people were very confused till they saw the true graphic impactful phase of terrorism of 26/11.

"Now, what we need to do first is we need to counter. I know that people who said, oh, we had a very smart strategy of turning the other cheek. I don't think that's just the mood of the nation. I don't think it makes sense. I don't think it makes strategic sense," the foreign minister further told reporters.

'Terrorism has long been a challenge for India'

Earlier on Saturday, S Jaishankar addressed the third convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Lavad, Gandhinagar, where he said that terrorism had long been a challenge for India.

"Terrorism has long been a particular challenge for India. And our mission is to de-legitimise it, and to counter it remains unrelenting. And, as the world has seen, it is a domain that draws particular energy from technology, and technology advancements," he said.

The foreign minister also elucidated the multifaceted nature of counterterrorism efforts, mentioning the expansion of India's interests to contribute to the security of others.

"Counterterrorism therefore challenges both our capabilities and our imaginations. As our interests expand, we have to strive to also contribute to the security of others. This may be in the immediate neighbourhood, or it may be in terms of financial, health and energy support to them, or it may be for a larger constituency like the Global South," he said during the event.

Encounter in J&K's Poonch kills five soldiers

Jaishankar's remarks came after five army soldiers died and two others were injured after an ambush by terrorists of two army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

A day later, three male civilians were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the encounter site.

In a post on X, the Union Territory's PR wing said, "The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased."