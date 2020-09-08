Indian Foreign Minister arrives in Tehran, meets Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Tehran and met meet Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before traveling to Russia.

"The foreign ministers of Iran and India have always a lot of discussions, especially on the eve of India's membership in the UN Security Council, which January 1 begins for two years.", Rasoul Mousavi, Director-General of West Asia Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also wrote on Twitter announcing the presence of the Indian Foreign Minister in Tehran.

Indian External Affairs Minister #Jaishankar just arrived Tehran.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries Iran & India always have a lot to discuss, especially on the eve of India's membership in the #UN #SecurityCouncil, which will start on January 1 for two years. pic.twitter.com/61tb3LiNC1 — rasoul mousavi (@rasmou) September 8, 2020 ×

A few days back, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to Tehran on a transit halt after concluding his three-day visit to Russia.

Singh said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of CIS, the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)