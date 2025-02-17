External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar participated in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference held in Oman and delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session.

He also launched a logo celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Oman and a book on the shared history of the two countries. The EAM also held bilateral meetings with several foreign ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Monday.

In an official statement, the MEA said that the External Affairs Minister's keynote address in the inaugural session underscored India's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring a stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

During his visit, EAM held a bilateral meeting with Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, in which both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Oman relations. The EAM conveyed his appreciation to the leadership of the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the Indian Ocean Conference and for their steadfast support in strengthening India-Oman ties. Discussions also focused on avenues for further enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the MEA noted in its statement.

According to the Ministry, EAM Jaishankar also unveiled the specially designed logo celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, along with Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. As both countries prepare to commemorate this in 2025, the logo symbolizes the long-standing partnership built on history, culture, and strong people-to-people ties.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar also launched the book, Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman, along with the Foreign Minister of Oman. Brought out by the Embassy of India in Muscat, the book highlights the rich history of the Indian diaspora in Oman and the centuries-old people-to-people ties that continue to shape bilateral relations.

On the sidelines of the conference, EAM held bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Brunei, Bangladesh, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Nepal, discussing key regional and global issues of mutual concern and reinforcing India's commitment to deeper engagement with the Indian Ocean region, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in its statement.

He also shared the highlights of his visit in a post on X.

The EAM's visit to Oman reaffirms the robust and multifaceted relationship between India and Oman and sets the stage for further strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

