Indian couple detained at Delhi's international airport with 45 pistols

The general law states that no firearms may be kept in a passenger's luggage. A traveller could face criminal prosecution if one of these items is discovered in their luggage at the security checkpoint. What will the response be, though, if we reveal that one couple was carrying not one or two, but 45 "fully functional, usable" handguns.This is what happened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in one of the most horrifying convulsions ever.

When an Indian couple returning from Vietnam was discovered to be in possession of 45 pistols worth Rs 2.25 million, the customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport detained them.

Jagjeet Singh and his wife, Jaswinder Kaur, were named as the defendants. The couple allegedly admitted to smuggling 25 firearms from Turkey for Rs. 1.25 million, according to the authorities. They were travelling with their young daughter, who was given to their grandmother by the government.

Zubair Kamili, a customs commissioner, reported that the family landed from Vietnam on July 11. He revealed that the accused Jagjeet was in possession of two trolley bags that his older brother Manjit Singh, who had come from Paris at about the same time that day and left the airport, had reportedly given to him.

According to reports, Jaswinder assisted Jagjeet in removing the tags from the bags that held the weapons. As they made their way to the exit gate, the customs authorities stopped them and discovered the weapons.

"The suspects were detained under section 104 of the Customs Act (authority to arrest) and the trolleys, together with firearms, were seized under section 110 of the Act Section 110 of the Act (seizure of goods)," said Customs Commissioner Zubair Kamili.



