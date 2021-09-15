Indian capital bans storage, sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali over pollution concerns

The storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the Indian capital during the Diwali season has been banned due to concerns over hazardous air pollution levels, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021 ×

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali in the last three years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. (This is) so that people's lives can be saved."

The chief minister acknowledged the last year's ban had been imposed late and had resulted in the losses for traders.

Kejriwal added, "In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by trader... last year a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to traders. It is an appeal to all traders... in view of the complete ban, do not store or sell firecrackers," he tweeted.

As air quality dipped in the week after Diwali last year, the city had witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

For some years, the air pollution levels in Delhi have been a huge concern. It has also sparked furious debates among people, who insist on bursting firecrackers, and the environment and health experts.