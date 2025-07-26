/Indian Army opens women's skill development centre in Baramulla to empower women in bordering areas

While protecting the borders at the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley, the Indian Army is constantly working with the local population in these areas for the upliftment and empowerment of the youth. The Indian Army's Kilo Force, in collaboration with the local administration of Baramulla District, has inaugurated a Skill Development Training Centre for the empowerment of women in the area.

The GOC Kilo Force of the Indian Army reiterated that the Indian Army’s commitment to peacebuilding through skill development and empowerment remains a priority for them. He also added that equipping youth with skills and education is central to building a progressive and self-reliant Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, the skill development centre for women was developed in 2009 and has already trained over 1200 youth with computer education, etc. And with its latest upgrade, the centre has been equipped with the latest technology, making it a modern skill development hub tailored to local employment needs and regional aspirations.

The skill development centre will offer the youth of the area three-month certification courses in basic computer education and fashion designing, along with vocational training in homemade soap and lip balm making and dry apple processing.

As part of efforts to ensure sustainability, two production-based training units—Soap and Lip Balm Manufacturing Unit and Dry Apple Processing Unit—have been established within the centre. These units will operate in coordination with local Self-Help Groups (SHGs), creating income-generating opportunities, particularly for women. The products are expected to cater to both local demand and the tourism market, which is increasingly leaning toward organic and handmade goods.