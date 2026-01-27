/Indian Army assumes control of low-altitude airspace along China, Pakistan borders to counter drone threats

To counter enemy drone intrusions, the Indian Army has taken charge of surveillance of the flying objects within 35 km from the borders and up to a height ceiling of three kilometres above the country along the borders with China and Pakistan. The development comes amid the growing surveillance and armed drones on the western and northern borders.

This marks one of several initiatives taken by the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor, apart from tweaks in deployment strategy and the introduction of rocket regiments. With the Army handling nearly 97 per cent of drone and counter-drone operations within a 35-km land and 3-km air corridor, air command and control centres are being set up along the borders with China and Pakistan. These hubs will track cross-border drone activity, deploy Indian drones and neutralise hostile ones, HT reported.

The Army is also moving to build the capacity to operate around 10,000 drones in the western theatre and over 20,000 drones along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Area Corps Commanders will coordinate closely with their Air Force counterparts to synchronise efforts with the IAF, intelligence agencies and other stakeholders.

Pakistan uses armed drones from Turkey and China

The enhanced monitoring of the 35×3-km border envelope follows Pakistan’s use of armed drones, sourced from Turkey and China, to target Indian Army and Air Force positions during Operation Sindoor. To monitor Indian Army activity on the LAC, the PLA has also deployed drones all along the eastern theatre.

Additionally, forces have also deployed two combined armed brigades (Rudra brigades), two units of rocket force and 21 Bhairav battalions, with the range of Indian artillery brigades being increased across borders, covering from 150 to 1,000 km.

The rocket forces have already been deployed after China placed their rocket regiments across the LAC in East Ladakh post its May 2020 transgressions, and Pakistan used Fatah 1 and 2 rockets amid Operation Sindoor.