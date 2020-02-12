India will accord a memorable welcome: PM Modi tweets ahead of Trump's India visit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sounded optimistic about US President Donald Trump's India visit and said that country will accord a memorable welcome to the US president.

''Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests,''

In his maiden trip to India since he won the presidency in 2016, Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25.

The special visit will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship, Modi added.

Ahead of Trump's India visit, US has approved the sale of an integrated air defence weapon system to India for an estimated cost of $1.9 billion to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks.

India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism, Modi said in another tweet.

''Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,'' Modi added.

Trump said on Tuesday he would sign a trade deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was the right one.

The two countries have been trying to reach a limited trade pact with lower tariffs, but talks have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.