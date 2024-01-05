India: West Bengal govt tells SC it filed appeal challenging high court's verdict on adolescent girls

The government of the Indian state of West Bengal told the Supreme Court on Thursday (Jan 4) that it filed an appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court judgement which advised adolescent girls to “control sexual urges” and young men to train themselves to respect women. On December 8 last year, the Supreme Court criticised the high court's verdict by calling it “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted.”'

The apex court initiated a suo motu writ petition in the matter and observed that judges were not expected to preach while writing judgements. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared for the West Bengal government, told the bench that the state filed an appeal in the apex court against the high court's verdict on Oct 18, 2023.

“The appeal was listed today before another bench of this court. That bench unfortunately could not sit,” Ahmadi said. PTI reported the Supreme Court bench observed the suo motu writ petition and the appeal filed by West Bengal will have to be heard together.

“In the course of this, so many findings have been recorded. Where from these concepts come, we don’t know. But we want to deal with each and everything which is said. Your assistance is required,” the bench said and asked the registry to list the suo moto writ petition the special leave petition (SLP) filed by the state on Jan 12 after getting approval from the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

What did the high court say?

A division bench of the high court, while announcing an order in the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), observed that it was normal for adolescents to seek the company of the opposite sex but it isn't "normal for them to engage in sex devoid of any commitment and dedication."

The bench also said that every female adolescent should control sexual urges as in the eyes of society she will be a loser when she gives in to enjoy sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes.