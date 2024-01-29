India Weather: Rainfall predicted in many regions of North India amid cold wave conditions; Check IMD forecast

Several states across North India might receive rainfall in the coming days amid cold wave conditions, as per the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi might receive light showers on January 31 and February 1 due to a wet spell forming over the Western Himalayan Region between January 29 and February 3. It might also cause rainfall across North Indian states on January 30 and 31.

Very dense fog and severe cold day conditions might prevail in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, the IMD forecast mentioned. A gradual improvement in the weather is expected thereafter.

Under the influences of two western disturbances, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh might receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in the next six days till February 3. Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, and higher reaches of Mandi, Sirmour, and Shimla might witness one or two spells of heavy snowfall and showers, IMD notified on Sunday.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh might witness light to moderate rainfall from January 31 to February 2. The higher reaches of Uttarakhand may receive snowfall during this period. Dense to very dense fog conditions will continue to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura might witness dense dog conditions on January 29.

The national capital, Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of six degrees Celsius on Sunday.

IMD has also predicted an increase in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius in several parts of Northwest India during the next four to five days. Many regions in East India will also witness a rise in night temperatures for the next three days.

There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures in many parts of West India during the next 24 hours.

The adverse weather conditions have continued to disrupt travel operations in Delhi. Meanwhile, Mumbai is experiencing warm South-easterly winds due to an anti-cyclonic development, leading to the rise in temperature. According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature will range between 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will go as low as 18 degrees Celsius on February 1 and 2 in the Maharashtra capital.