Watch | Mini-Kashmir in Tamil Nadu: Mercury dips below 1C as frost covers areas in Ooty

Ooty, a popular hill station in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, saw mercury drop to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Jan 28), thus transcending into a landscape often seen in India’s Kashmir valley. Media reports said up to an inch of ice was found stacked on parked vehicles, as residents in the area struggled to fire up their vehicles in frigid conditions.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Life of Ooty residents affected by severe cold as frost forms on plants, vehicles, and roads.

Even on Monday morning (Jan 29), the impact of frost was seen in areas like the Government Botanical Garden, BRICS Open Ground, Boat House, etc. The temperature in the Thalaigunda area dipped further down to 0 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu: Temperature continues to dip in the hill station Ooty resulting in heavy frost in the morning.



People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm.

The chilling cold has disrupted people’s lives in the area, who are increasingly resorting to huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.