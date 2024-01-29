Watch | Mini-Kashmir in Tamil Nadu: Mercury dips below 1C as frost covers areas in Ooty
Ooty, a popular hill station in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, saw mercury drop to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Jan 28), thus transcending into a landscape often seen in India’s Kashmir valley. Media reports said up to an inch of ice was found stacked on parked vehicles, as residents in the area struggled to fire up their vehicles in frigid conditions.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Life of Ooty residents affected by severe cold as frost forms on plants, vehicles, and roads. pic.twitter.com/9kaOlP3GWz— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
Even on Monday morning (Jan 29), the impact of frost was seen in areas like the Government Botanical Garden, BRICS Open Ground, Boat House, etc. The temperature in the Thalaigunda area dipped further down to 0 degrees Celsius.
#WATCH | Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu: Temperature continues to dip in the hill station Ooty resulting in heavy frost in the morning.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm. pic.twitter.com/9vDhKAKfoi
The chilling cold has disrupted people’s lives in the area, who are increasingly resorting to huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.
The hill station, located in the Nilgiri district, witnesses frost every year from November to February. However, this year, the frost only appeared in late January. Icy plains were observed in Ooty City and surrounding areas such as Kanthal, Pinker Post, and Thalai Kunta, as per a report by news agency ANI.
Even water drops on the lawns in these areas and surrounding places looked like frozen lumps.
The local weather department officials said a significant variation was seen in the temperatures of day and night, with the mercury hovering near 25C in the daytime.
Users on social media also reacted to the unusual scenes coming from Ooty.
“Yes! its Very Cold!! I forgot to carry sweater &it was like getting freezed,” wrote one user on X. “Global cooling,” wrote another. A third user, while recalling his past visit to the hill station, wrote, “Nilgri hills. Ooty is a "hill station" at times it gets very cold there. Been there in summers and mornings and nights use to be chilly.”
