A man landed himself in legal trouble after he allegedly posted “I love you Pakistan” on social media, news agency PTI reported on Monday (Mar 24), citing a police official.

Advertisment

The man, identified as Tabrez Alam of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, is a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia, according to Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh.

Also read | Multiple explosions after truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire in Mumbai’s Dharavi - VIDEO

The incident came to light after an X group, Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25, highlighted Alams’s post on Facebook. The group alleged that the post harmed India’s unity and integrity, demanding strict actions against the poster.

Advertisment

The SHO said that an FIR was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for deemed contradictory to national integrity.

Also read | Justice Varma cash row: SC Collegium recommends transfer of judge to Allahabad High Court

Singh said that Alam had earlier been accused of abducting a Hindu girl. According to a complaint filed by her father, she left home with jewellery and cash after allegedly being lured by Alam.

Advertisment

Reportedly, he took her to Ghaziabad and threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply when he attempted to convert her. Police are still on a hunt to find the girl.

Also read | Centre announces 24 per cent salary hike, increased pensions of MPs

ATS arrests two men for 'leaking' sensitive information to ISI

Earlier this month, two employees working at different ordnance factories in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Also read | Top US official to visit India ahead of reciprocal tariff deadline

ATS arrested Vikas Kumar, 38, who worked as a junior manager at the Kanpur factory on March 13. While Ravindra Kumar, 45, of Firozabad was nabbed on March 19. The two “leaked” confidential information to their ISI handlers in exchange for some easy money. Both men were targeted by a fake Facebook profile with the name of Neha Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies)