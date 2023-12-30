India: Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Manipur's Moreh

A heavy exchange of gunfire broke out between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in the northeast Indian state of Manipur on Saturday (Dec 30), said the officials.

A commando was injured in the incident and is now being treated at an Assam Rifles camp.

The eyewitnesses said that the commando was wounded when the gunmen targeted police vehicles while they were heading towards the Key Location Point (KLP) from the border town of Moreh, as per news agency PTI reports.

"One commando sustained shrapnel injuries when they came under attack while crossing the M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," an officer told PTI.

Police said, "Unidentified gunmen fired shots and threw bombs at the commando team of Moreh at Chikim Veng, Moreh Ward No. 9 in Tengnoupal district. The incident occurred while Manipur police commandos were conducting routine reconnaissance in the area."

Police said, "Initially, two bombs exploded, followed by 350 to 400 rounds of fire."

Two houses in Moreh were also set on fire, sources said.

'Evil elements trying to disturb peace,' Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday called on the people to scorn violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

He also denounced the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, claiming that evil elements were attempting to disrupt peace.

"A few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state. It's an unfortunate incident and we highly condemn the incident. The combing operation is on to nab the culprits. We won't spare the culprits," while addressing a press conference at the CM's secretariat, Singh said.

"Many civil society groups are trying hard to restore peace in the state. This fresh incident is highly condemnable," he said

"Let's abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy," he added.