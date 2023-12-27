India: Tourists left disappointed as winter fog shrouds iconic Taj Mahal

As north India experiences the grip of winter chill, visitors to Agra were met with disappointment as the iconic Taj Mahal virtually disappeared behind a thick layer of fog on Wednesday (Dec 27).

This atmospheric phenomenon significantly reduced visibility, making it impossible for onlookers to discern the ivory-white marble mausoleum from key vantage points such as the Royal Gate and the renowned Lady Diana Bench, situated closer to the monument.

The adverse weather conditions extended beyond visual hindrance, affecting land and rail traffic in the region. The Royal Gate, also known as Darwaza-i-rauza, serving as the primary entrance to the Taj Mahal, became veiled in fog. Approximately a dozen trains experienced delays, adding to the challenges posed by the dense atmospheric conditions.

Named after Princess Diana, who famously posed for a photograph on it during her visit in 1992, the Lady Diana Bench found itself obscured by the thick winter fog. This marble bench, overlooking the main mausoleum, has also been covered with fog.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Agra region is expected to contend with persistent thick fog during both morning and evening hours for the next five days. Sunshine is anticipated only in the afternoons, with a potential for rainfall on January 1, adding a layer of unpredictability to the weather outlook.

Air quality concerns

On the meteorological front, Agra grappled with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 132, categorising it as "moderate" as per the Central Pollution Control Board. Particulate matter 2.5, with a diametre less than 2.5 micrometres, emerged as a significant pollutant in the city.

The national capital, Delhi, faced its own set of challenges, with visibility dropping to 125 metres at the Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The situation worsened at the Safdarjung Observatory, where visibility plummeted to a mere 50 metres, creating travel disruptions and safety concerns.

While Delhi airport assured that flight operations were continuing as usual, travellers were cautioned about potential delays. The dense fog affected over 110 flights, according to the Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

Specifically, more than 30 flights encountered delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 26, attributed to the prevailing foggy conditions.