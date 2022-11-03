India: Tourists arriving in thousands to witness the fall in Kashmir valley

The Kashmir Valley has been splashed with the colour red in the autumn season. It's a magical change that thousands of tourists from across India and the world come to witness. The chinar (maple) trees in Kashmir look as if they have been decorated with layers of colours. The visuals that tourists have seen only in Bollywood films.

The world-famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir have a red carpet spread of these chinar trees with the background of Zabarwan Hills. The Nishat garden, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh are seeing a huge rush of tourists enjoying these beautiful visuals and taking photos in these breathtakingly beautiful locations.

''I am loving it here. I came specially for the leaves, and I have seen this in Mohabbatein Movie. We wanted to experience it and we love it. Kashmir is so beautiful. It's amazing, especially the weather and I will say that everyone should come here. We always saw it in movies but finally got to see it in real life. We are taking pictures and videos and sharing it on social media so that more people should come here. '' Pooja, a tourist from Chandigarh.

Some of the tourists visiting have just read about autumn and never seen it. As the rest of India does not have 4 seasons like the Kashmir Valley.

''It's definitely beautiful and we had read in our schools about these Mughal gardens, a picture was formed in our heads of how it will be, and I have also visited the pinjore gardens in Chandigarh which is inspired by this and it's nowhere comparable to this, this is so much better and beautiful. The calm and crisp air, and autumn is very beautiful. '' said Surbhi, a tourist from Delhi.

The government has also announced special festivals for the tourists coming to the Valley during the Autumn season.

''This is just a superb experience. We have just seen these visuals in movies and to see this in reality is just awesome. I have been taking pictures and videos and I even went live to social media to show my friends how beautiful it is. People should come to Kashmir and witness the beauty of nature. It's just a beautiful place. '' said Mona, another tourist.

Autumn is one of the most favourite seasons for Bollywood filmmakers to shoot their movies in the valley, and that’s why there are over a dozen film crews shooting various projects in the valley these days.