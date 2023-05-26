India to mint ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament. Here's how it will look

India's finance ministry announced on Thursday that ₹75 coin will be minted to commemorate the new Parliament building's inauguration. The coin will carry the inscription “Parliament Complex” as well as the new building's image.



The new Parliament building's inauguration ceremony will be held by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. How will the new coin appear? According to the notification shared by the ministry, the coin will have a circular shape. Its diameter will be 44 millimetres and it will have 200 serrations along the borders. The coin's metallic composition will have quaternary alloy which will consist of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and 5 per cent zinc.



In the centre of the obverse side of the coin, the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar will be featured with the inscription “Satyamev Jayate”. The coin's left periphery will have an inscription of “Bharat”, which will be in Devanagari script, and “India”, which will be written in English.

In a similar way, "Sansad Sankul" will be inscribed in Devanagari script on the upper periphery of the coin and the “Parliament Complex” will be written in English on the lower periphery.



The coin's design will be in accordance with the guidelines stated in the First Schedule of the Constitution. Boycott by opposition casts shadow on inauguration Around 25 political parties are expected to attend the new parliament building's inauguration ceremony, the event is likely to be boycotted by at least 20 opposition parties.



Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress, Left, Trinamool and Samajwadi Party among others, have stated that they will boycott the opening ceremony as they fail to see any value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".



In a counter-attack to the opposition's decision to boycott the ceremony, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called the decision as a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Indian Parliament on Sunday Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad, commenting on the boycott, said, “I would like to tell them that this is a historical event. This is not the time for politics…Boycotting and making issues out of a new issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join this historical function.”



Political party Biju Janata Dal, which has accepted the invitation for the inauguration ceremony, said, "BJD believes that these constitutional institutions should be above any issue that may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be discussed in the august house."