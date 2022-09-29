India to export Pinaka launchers, other ammunitions to Armenia under $250m deal: Report

India has reportedly signed a $250 million deal to export arms and ammunition to Armenia, which is currently engaged in a tense stand-off with its neighbour Azerbaijan.

According to the Economic Times newspaper, India will be sending indigenously developed multi-barrel Pinaka launchers, anti-tank rockets, and other range of ammunitions to the former Soviet region.

﻿The Pinaka system has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Indian private firms.

The rocket system, which is currently in service with the Indian Army, can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

Though this is the first time that India is exporting Pinaka missile system to another country, the south Asia nation has already exported weapons to Armenia.

In 2020, India had bagged a $43 million deal to supply four Swathi radars to Armenia.

These are weapon locating radars that can track incoming artillery projectiles and pinpoint the location of enemy gun positions for counter-action.

India has been looking to boost its arms exports and has taken various measures to enhance domestic production under its ‘Make in India’ policy. The Centre has set a target to sell weapon systems worth Rs 35,000 crore abroad by 2025.

Notably, there has been an exponential increase in defence exports. In 2020-21, India exported equipment worth $90 million compared to $23 million in 2014-15.

In January this year, India inked a $375 million deal with the Philippines to provide the BrahMos cruise missile to the country’s navy.

The Philippines navy will use this as an anti-ship shore-based missile that has a range of 290-km.

BrahMos missile was jointly made by India's DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

(With inputs from agencies)

