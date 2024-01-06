India: TMC leader Shankar Adhya arrested in alleged ration scam hours after mob attack on ED officials

A leader of one of India's opposition parties in West Bengal, Shankar Aditya, was arrested late on Friday (Jan 5) by the country's economic intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the alleged ration distribution scam.

Shankar Adhya is the former chairman of Bangaon municipality in West Bengal and was arrested following an extensive search by the ED in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Adhya's arrest came hours after the officials of the Enforcement Directorate were attacked by the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan in North 24 Parganas district.

The Enforcement Directorate reported that a sizable mob, numbering between 800 and 1000 individuals, launched a violent attack on their officials with the apparent intent to cause harm.

The incident transpired on Thursday night when an ED team, conducting a raid related to an alleged ration scam, faced aggression in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas.

The team was investigating the residences of block-level leaders affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Notably, the ED focused its attention on former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya's residence in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) released a statement saying "800-1000" people attacked its officials to cause death. The agency said the mob carried weapons such as lathis, stones, and bricks. Three ED officials have sustained grievous injuries and are hospitalised.

West Bengal governor reacts

Reacting to the situation, Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

In a recorded voice message, Governor Bose expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as alarming and deplorable.

He also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. The Bengal governor also asked the West Bengal Police to shun its "ostrich-like attitude" of pretending not to see lawlessness around.