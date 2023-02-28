India: Terrorists shifted towards attacks on civilians, finds a US state department report

A recent report released by the US Bureau of Counterterrorism has stated that the Indian government made significant efforts to detect, disrupt, and degrade the operations of terrorist organisations. It added the terrorists had evolved in their approach simultaneously.

The report titled 'Country Reports on Terrorism 2021: India' states that terrorism affected the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the northeastern states, and parts of central India. It added that several terror outfits viz. Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba amongst others were active in the country.

The terror outfits made a conscious decision to shift from their conventional tactics, the report found. They were now attacking civilians much more frequently using IEDs and in one instance attacked an air force base using drones.

"Terrorist tactics showed a shift toward attacks on civilians and greater reliance on IEDs," read the report.

"During the year, there were 153 terrorist attacks in J&K, causing 274 deaths that included 45 security personnel, 36 civilians, and 193 terrorists."

The report made it a point to acknowledge that India collaborated with the US to share vital information related to terrorism.

“India responds promptly to US requests for information related to terrorism investigations and makes efforts to mitigate threats in response to US information."

The US Department of State, under which the report was published, however, added that law enforcement agencies were facing budgetary constraints which proved a hindrance in their efficiency.

"Indian law enforcement, including border security forces, face budgetary, staffing, and equipment constraints. Capacity to patrol and secure extensive maritime and land borders is improving but not adequate, given India’s extensive coastline."

Though there were no terrorism-related legislation changes in 2021, the government did manage to expand the number of state-level multi-agency centres. The expansion helped in sharing of intelligence among state and federal agencies.

The report stated that New Delhi implemented UNSCR 2396 by using watch lists, implementing biographic and biometric screening at ports of entry, and prioritizing information sharing amongst several other measures.

