India: Telangana offers up to 90% discount to traffic rule violators, here is how to avail

The government in the southern Indian state of Telangana announced massive discounts for traffic rule violators on Friday (Dec 22).

Under the scheme, those with pending unpaid challans or fines can avail of up to 90 per cent discounts. People can get their fines cleared from the E-challan website from December 26 till January 10, 2024, officials were quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Discount rate based on vehicle category

The discount rate, varying from 60 per cent to 90 per cent, depends on the category of the vehicle.

The push carts and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses will be entitled to claim a 90 per cent waiver on their fines.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be given a waiver of 80 per cent, which means that they can get their challans cleared by paying only 20 per cent of the required amount.

Light-motor vehicles and four-wheelers, meanwhile, can avail of discounts of up to 60 per cent.

The discounts in the state are offered in view of the mega national Lok Adalat on December 30 conducted under the supervision of the High Court of Telangana.

Bengaluru’s success

The initiative in Telangana comes after the success of a similar initiative taken by Bengaluru traffic police earlier this year.

The city offered a discount of 50 per cent to traffic rule violators and collected fines over a whopping INR 22.3 crores within just three days.

Watch: Can the lead in Telangana help Congress in 2024 polls? × According to traffic police, a total of 7,41,048 cases were cleared and the department received Rs. 22,32,47,491 as fines.

Now, Telangana is hoping to see a similar level of success in its initiative set to be launched this coming Tuesday.