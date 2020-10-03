India successfully test-fires new, improved version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile

India has successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday afternoon off the coast of Odisha.

This new version of the nuclear-capable missile will be be inducted in the strategic forces and is being claimed to complement the existing missiles in the same class. This missile, however, will be lighter and easier to operate as compared to the existing ones.

In the last phase while moving close to its target, the missile moves at hypersonic speeds, the sources said.

This missile is a step further for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s aim of becoming self-reliant in the field of strategic missiles and is a huge success for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign launched by the Prime Minister.

The field where the missile was test-fired is off the coast of Odisha and can strike targets at around 800 kms.

This missile test has come only a few days after India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 kilometre range.