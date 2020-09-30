India successfully test-fires BrahMos cruise missile with extended strike range of 450 km

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 kilometre range.

Congratulating the team of scientists involved in today's successful test, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that this will lead to adding "more indigenous content" to the supersonic cruise missile.

The test-firing was carried out under the PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.

The missile was launched from a land-based facility in Odisha.

This is the second test-firing of the extended range version of the missile which has an indigenously developed airframe and booster.

The BrahMos is a ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land.

The missile has been developed as a joint venture between the DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.