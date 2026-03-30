Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /India strengthens naval fleet with triple warship handover; commissioning soon

India strengthens naval fleet with triple warship handover; commissioning soon

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 23:10 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 23:10 IST
India strengthens naval fleet with triple warship handover; commissioning soon

Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

The key handover was the stealth guided-missile frigate Dunagiri (Yard 3023), the fifth Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) ship and the second built at GRSE, marking a major technological leap for the Navy.

In Kolkata on Monday, India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) delivered three new warships to the Indian Navy in a single day, a rare "triple delivery" that shows the country's accelerating push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The most significant handover was the stealth guided-missile frigate Dunagiri (Yard 3023), the fifth ship of the advanced Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) and the second built at GRSE. Named after a Leander-class frigate that served the Navy for 33 years until 2010, the new Dunagiri represents a major technological leap.

At around 6,670 tonnes, these multi-mission frigates feature enhanced stealth design, improved survivability and a sophisticated weapons suite including BrahMos supersonic missiles, the MFSTAR radar, MRSAM air defence system, a 76mm gun and anti-submarine torpedoes and rockets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, they offer greater automation and combat capability than their Shivalik-class predecessors. GRSE delivered Dunagiri in just 80 months, down from 93 months for the lead ship Nilgiri, thanks to lessons learned from earlier vessels in the programme. With 75% indigenous content, the project has supported over 200 MSMEs and generated thousands of jobs.

The same day saw the delivery of Sanshodhak, the fourth and final Survey Vessel (Large) in a class contracted in 2018. Displacing about 3,400 tonnes and measuring 110 metres, Sanshodhak is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic tools, including autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, side-scan sonar and advanced data processing systems.

Trending Stories

It will conduct coastal and deep-water surveys, mapping navigational channels and gathering oceanographic data for both military and civilian use. Powered by diesel engines, it can exceed 18 knots. Its indigenous content exceeds 80%. Previous ships in the class, Sandhayak, Nirdeshak and Ikshak, were commissioned between 2024 and 2025.

Completing the trio was Agray, the fourth of eight Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). Roughly 77 metres long, these are the largest Indian Navy warships propelled by waterjets. They carry lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar for detecting and engaging underwater threats in coastal waters, bolstering mine-warfare and surveillance capabilities. Agray revives the name of a decommissioned 1241 PE-class patrol vessel. Like its sister ships, it boasts over 80% indigenous content.

GRSE has now built 118 warships, including 80 for the Indian Navy. The new platforms will strengthen the Navy's blue-water capabilities, hydrographic expertise and coastal defence as it expands its presence in the Indian Ocean Region. Commissioning ceremonies are expected in the coming months.

Related Stories

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

Trending Topics