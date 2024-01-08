India starts oil production from delayed $5 billion deep-water project in Krishna Godavari basin

Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Monday (Jan 8) announced a new oil discovery in the country.

The state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday kicked off oil production from its flagship deep-water project in the Krishna Godavari basin offshore the nation's eastern coast.

On Sunday, Puri took to X and said that it was the "First Oil" production commenced from the complex and difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, which is situated off the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The union minister further said that the energy production of the country is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of Krishna Godavari.

He said, "Work started on this in 2016-17, then there were some delays due to COVID-19, but I'm sure that out of the 26 wells there, four wells are already operational."

He further added, "We will not only have gas also in a very short period but by May and June, we hope to be able to produce 45,000 barrels per day, which will be 7 per cent of our total crude oil production and 7 per cent of our gas production..."

The minister further said that the production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.