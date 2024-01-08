India: Inked Investment deals worth $83bn, potential for 2.7mn jobs, says TN govt

On the second and final day of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, the Government in the southern Indian state announced that it has received investment commitments (exchanged Memoranda of Understanding) worth USD 83 bn or Rs.6 lakh 64 thousand crores, with a potential of creating nearly 2.7 million jobs. Making the announcement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that these investments would play a major role in driving the state towards its target of attaining a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2030. He added that Tamil Nadu would continue to remain a major contributor to the Indian economy. At present, the Tamil Nadu economy is the second largest among the Indian states.

As per the Memoranda of Understanding(MoUs exchanged), the big-ticket investments are led by Indian conglomerates, with Tata Power Renewable Energy announcing investments worth Rs.70,800cr ($8.85bn) and Adani group announcing investments worth Rs. 42,768cr ($5.34bn). At the third place is Singaporean firm Sembcorp, which signed MoUs worth 36,238cr (4.52bn). Another significant MoU is with the Vietnamese EV company Vin Fast, which has committed to invest Rs.16,000cr ($2bn). Some of the other notable names are Tata Electronics, Hyundai, JSW Energy, TVS Group, First Solar, and Godrej, among others.

The flagship event of the Tamil Nadu Government was inaugurated on Sunday, 7th January, by Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the presence of India's Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, top officials from the Tamil Nadu Government, foreign delegates and business leaders.

"India will grow, when the states grow" Piyush Goyal had said, elaborating that every part of India(all 28 states and 8 Union Territories) contributes to the success of the nation and towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'(developed India). He also stated that India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and the country's foreign reserves are at s significant high, at $623bn.

The nine official partner nations for the event are Singapore, Korea, England, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and America. The Tamil Nadu government said that there are representations from nearly 50 nations taking part.

Home to four International airports and seaports, Tamil Nadu is India's second-largest state economy and contributes around nine per cent of national GDP. Among the states, it is the third largest exporter in the country, with more than $40bn worth of exports in 2022-23.

Over the last few decades, Tamil Nadu has established itself as India's automobile hub(for both two and four-wheelers), a leading producer of wind energy, and has recently made significant progress in attracting investments in the Electric Vehicles segment and exporting electronic goods. Among the notable features of inclusive development in the state, is the fact that more than 43% of Indian women in manufacturing jobs are based in Tamil Nadu.

The Investors Meet also witnessed the launch of a comprehensive action plan that will enable the state to achieve the Chief Minister's target of a $ 1 trillion economy by the year 2030. Experts and leaders from a plethora of domains, such as defence& aerospace, semiconductors, sustainable mobility, skilling, renewable energy, electronics, and Micro Small and Medium Industries, shared their thoughts during panel discussions.