How Sardar Patel kept Pakistan from grabbing Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep an Indian tropical paradise in the Arabian Sea, is currently in news in relation to diplomatic strain between India and the Maldives, another archipelago in the nautical region that now has a head of state perceived as pro-China and anti-India. Lakshadweep, also called Laccadive, may not have much in terms of land area as the 36-island archipelago measures a mere 32.69 sq km. But the natural beauty and strategic location of Lakshadweep make it an asset for India.

Watch | India summons Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb as diplomatic row escalates × The tropical paradise, an important Arabian Sea post was almost captured by Pakistan, had it not been for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of post-colonial India who is also regarded as 'Iron man' for his shrewd but far-sighted and inclusive diplomacy. Sardar Patel's work was instrumental in shaping post-British era India.

The situation at the time of Indian independence

India gained independence from the British rule on August 15, 1947. Though this was a momentous occasion, a tough task lay ahead. India was divided in hundreds of princely states and not all of them were keen to join the United India.

Sardar Patel's relentless diplomacy bore fruit as he met the royal authorities in these princely states and said that the prestige of the royal houses would prevail even if they decide to join the independent India.

What happened in case of Lakshadweep?

Lakshadweep was under British control at the time of Indian independence. As complex as it was, the process of partition of the Indian sub-continent had religion as one of its basis. Lakshadweep, with a majority Muslim population was a low-hanging fruit for the newly formed state of Pakistan.

Lakshdweep islands are closer to the southern Indian Malabar coast. It has been reported that Sardar Valabhbhai Patel, with his astute political sense, recognised the strategic importance of Lakshadweep islands and directed authorities in southern India to quickly send a ship with security personnel to Lakshadweep islands.

Also Read | Indian travel companies call for boycott of Maldives after row over scornful remarks on PM Modi

The reports say that in order to claim the islands, Pakistan had sent a ship as well. But Indians beat them in the race and unfurled tricolour on the islands. In light of this development, Pakistani ship had to return to its base.