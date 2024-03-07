India: SIT probe finds 13,000 illegal Madrasas found across Uttar Pradesh; deputy CM vows ‘stringent action’

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the chief minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, found that there are thousands of illegal madrasas across the state. Meanwhile, responding to the reports, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said “stringent action” will be taken against those found guilty.

What did the probe find?

Around 13,000 unauthorised madrasas have been found across the Indian state, according to the comprehensive submitted to the state government. This comes months after the UP government also set up the team to probe foreign funding to hundreds of madrasas.

WATCH | Madrasas on Indo-Nepal border under scanner over foreign funding A report by Zee News citing sources said most of the identified illicit madrasas are situated along the Indo-Nepal border, and their construction over the past two decades has been funded by contributions originating in Gulf countries.

A majority of these madrasas were located in seven districts of UP that border Nepal, including Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bahraich, according to the report by SIT. The investigation also found each border district is home to more than 500 such madrasas.

According to the media report, most of these madrasas had failed to provide financial records sought by the SIT team, and have no clear accounts of their income and expenditure. Many of these madrasas claim to have been built with donations but reportedly were unable to disclose the names of contributors.

The SIT team investigated a total of 23,000 madrasas out of which 5,000 had provisional recognition, while others have fallen short of meeting accreditation standards over the past 25 years.

Madrasas in UP have been under scrutiny since 2022 when the government first ordered a survey of all such institutes in the state.

A report submitted to the government in this regard, on November 15, 2023, showed 8,596 of around 25,000 madrasas were running without recognition in the state.

The investigation also found that around 665,000 students were enrolled in these unrecognised institutions.

‘Stringent action’

Speaking about the findings of the recent SIT probe, deputy CM Pathak said, “Our Government will further strengthen law and order in the state. Under no circumstances, will we allow illegal activities in the state.”

He added, “Stringent action will be taken against the guilty. After the report comes, strict action will be taken as per the law.”

Similarly, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said action will be taken against those who are engaging in “anti-national activities” under the pretext of education.

“There is no question on any education system in the country. But if anti-national activities are done on the pretext of education, it will be investigated and action will be taken against the guilty,” Maurya told news agency ANI.