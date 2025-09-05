/India's population advantage is waning? Birth rate declines for first time in 50 years, total fertility rate slips

India's so-called demographic dividend, in which most of the population is young unlike many advancing economies, could be slowly a thing of the past, if we go by the latest data. For the first time in five decades, its birth and death rates have dropped to about half their 1971 levels.

According to Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin 2023 released by the Office of the Registrar General of India on Wednesday (Spet 3), India’s Crude Birth Rate (CBR) - the number of children born per 1,000 people annually - has decreased from 19.1 in 2022 to 18.4 in 2023, a decline of 0.7-point.

The country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has also fallen for the first time in two years. In 2023 the TFR was 1.9, while in 2021 and 2022 it remained at 2.0.

The Crude Birth Rate or CBR remained high at 20.3 as compared to urban areas that showed a sharp decline and stood at 14.9.

Highest, lowest CBR and TFR

According to the report, Bihar’s CBR was the highest at 25.8, while the rate was lowest in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands at 10.1. Tamil Nadu at 12 was second lowest in the list.

Notably, the highest TFR of 2.8 was also in Bihar, while the lowest was observed in the national capital Delhi at 1.2.

Meanwhile, the Gross Reproduction Rate (GRR) for 2023 stood at 0.9, according to the SRS report. Gross Reproduction Rate means that on average, each woman in India is having one daughter who survives to reproductive age and bears a child of her own.