/India’s organic waste economy could reach $51 billion and create 2.6 million jobs by 2047, says CEEW study

India’s rapidly expanding urban organic waste stream could evolve into a major economic and environmental asset by 2047, according to a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), published on Friday. The analysis finds that, under an enabling policy framework, the country’s organic waste sector could unlock a market opportunity of nearly $51 billion and generate 26 lakh direct jobs. Organic waste, comprising kitchen, market, horticulture, fruit and vegetable, meat, and other biodegradable material, currently forms a large share of municipal solid waste. CEEW notes that better collection, segregation, and processing could transform it into compost, biogas, and biomethane, supporting both resource recovery and climate goals.

Scale of Opportunity: Markets, Emissions, and Investment Needs

The study models three pathways for India’s urban organic waste sector: business-as-usual, accelerated policy, and an ambitious green transition scenario. Under the accelerated policy pathway, India would require around $24 billion in cumulative investment by 2047 to scale up processing infrastructure. This scenario assumes full collection and processing of organic municipal waste through a combination of composting and biomethanation, potentially reducing emissions by approximately 68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO₂e) by 2047.

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CEEW highlights that this transition could support new markets for compost, compressed biogas (bio-CNG), fermented organic manure, and liquid fermented organic manure, alongside job creation in plant operations, feedstock handling, and maintenance services. At present, composting accounts for about 96 per cent of treatment capacity, while biomethanation remains at just 4 per cent.

Policy Landscape and Institutional Framework

The report underscores that India already has a strong institutional base, with around 16 ministries and government bodies engaged in organic waste management through multiple schemes and programmes. These include the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban, the National Bioenergy Programme, and GOBARdhan initiative.

However, the study stresses that coordination remains a key challenge. It calls for improved data systems, stronger enforcement of source segregation, and contracts that reward quality outcomes rather than volume alone. According to CEEW, “cities need reliable waste data, assured segregated feedstock, and credible offtake markets for compost and bio-CNG.”

High-Impact Transition Scenario and Key Recommendations

In the most ambitious scenario, where India achieves 100 per cent collection and processing of urban organic waste, the market opportunity could rise to $62 billion, with emissions reduction potential of around 101 MtCO₂e by 2047. However, CEEW cautions that this would require capital-intensive, mechanised systems and robust end-product markets.

The study also notes that waste-sector emissions rose by 226 per cent between 1994 and 2020, highlighting the urgency of reform. CEEW recommends five priority actions: ensuring source segregation, improving data systems, shifting to performance-based procurement, strengthening workforce capacity, and developing stable markets for end products. It also calls for innovative financing tools such as green bonds, hybrid annuity models, and expanded public–private partnerships to support scale-up.