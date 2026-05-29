/RBI says West Asia conflict poses short-term risks to India’s growth and inflation, FY27 GDP growth projected at 6.9%

The Reserve Bank of India has warned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could disrupt India’s growth and inflation trajectory, even as it maintained that ‘the outlook for the Indian economy in 2026-27 remains positive, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals’. The RBI nevertheless retained its FY27 real GDP growth forecast at 6.9 per cent, assuming the impact of the West Asia conflict remains contained in the near term. Inflation for FY27 has been projected at 4.6 per cent, although the central bank said risks remain “tilted to the upside”.

Energy Prices and Supply Chains in Focus

The central bank flagged elevated crude oil and commodity prices as a key concern, warning that any escalation in the conflict could intensify inflationary pressures globally and domestically. “With continued geopolitical tensions, inflation faces upside risks. The surging energy prices and disruptions in key shipping routes could intensify supply-side pressures,” the RBI said.

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The report noted that global growth could weaken to 3.1 per cent in 2026 amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. World trade volume growth, projected at 2.8 per cent in 2026, also remains vulnerable to geopolitical shifts and inflation linked to energy prices. According to the RBI, evolving growth-inflation dynamics may force central banks worldwide to carefully balance inflation control against protecting economic growth.

India’s Growth Outlook Remains Positive

Despite external headwinds, the RBI said India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, expanding by 7.6 per cent in 2025-26 compared with 7.1 per cent a year earlier. The central bank attributed this resilience to “strong domestic consumption, sustained investment, proactive policy initiatives and sound macroeconomic fundamentals”.

“The healthy balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors along with the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure bode well for India’s strong growth trajectory,” the RBI said. It also pointed to trade agreements with key partners as a potential source of further economic momentum.

Banking System and Inflation Risks

The RBI said India’s banking system remains resilient due to improved asset quality, stable credit growth and adequate capital buffers. However, lingering geopolitical tensions could still affect corporate earnings and loan portfolios.

The report also warned that domestic bond yields could rise if global monetary easing slows in response to persistent oil price shocks. Still, the RBI expressed confidence that adequate foodgrain stocks, stable agricultural prospects and sufficient reservoir levels would help keep inflation broadly under control.