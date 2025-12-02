/India’s first 16-floor railway station set to transform travel in Ahmedabad

India is getting ready to open its first 16-floor railway station, a major step forward for the country’s transportation system in Gujarat.

Even though India already has thousands of railway stations, this one will be special.

It will combine railway, metro, and bus travel in one place, making journeys easier for lakhs of passengers and boosting Ahmedabad’s economy with new shops and commercial spaces.

The station will be an important part of the 508 km Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, which is being built with help from Japan.

Located above Western Railway platforms 10, 11, and 12, it will connect directly to the Kalupur Metro Station. This will save time, reduce crowding, and make Ahmedabad one of India’s most modern transport hubs.

The 16-floor building is designed to look modern while still reflecting Gujarat’s culture. It will include large waiting areas, digital systems for easy navigation, energy-efficient features, and plenty of shops, cafés, and offices. The aim is to make the station feel like a lively public space, not just a place to catch a train.

The project is also expected to improve the entire Kalupur area. Better connectivity usually brings new businesses, higher property values, and more jobs. Hotels, retail stores, and service industries are likely to grow around the station, helping local communities develop.

Its link to the Bullet Train makes the station even more important. The high-speed train will cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to under three hours, encouraging tourism, trade, and business travel.

Having a modern station ready will support smooth high-speed operations and strengthen Ahmedabad’s role in India’s future rail network.

Overall, this 16-floor station represents India’s move toward advanced, future-ready transport infrastructure. With its modern design, multiple travel options, and economic benefits, it will set a new standard for railway stations across the country.