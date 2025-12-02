/Parliament set to debate electoral reforms: Govt agrees to Opposition demands amid SIR row

Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and electoral reforms, the parliamentarians reached an agreement to run the House "smoothly" after the government accepted demands of opposition to discuss the poll reforms and ongoing SIR drive.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (Dec 02) convened a Business Advisory Committee meeting with floor leaders, where the Treasury and Opposition agreed to hold a 10-hour-long discussion on electoral reforms in the Lower House of Parliament (Lok Sabha) on December 9 and 10.

The house will discuss the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram from 12 in the afternoon on Monday (Dec 08), while the discussion on the poll reforms will take place at 12 in the Afternoon on Tuesday (Dec 09).

Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, informed about the decision taken in the all-party meeting. "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday, 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday, 9th Dec," he posted on X.

The decision came following repeated disruption in the parliament earlier in the day, with the Opposition demanding an immediate debate on the ongoing pan-India SIR drive. They alleged that the government is orchestrating vote theft through the drive.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the SIR issue is an urgent matter and the government should hold a discussion immediately.