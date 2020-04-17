India reports 1007 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437 and the number of cases to 13387 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 11201 as many as 1749 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

1007 new cases and twenty-three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its updated data.

The Health Ministry said in its daily update that Maharastra has the highest death toll -- 194 -- in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 53 deaths have been reported so far.

"A total of 1,748 patients have been cured and discharged," the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 3,205, followed by Delhi at 1,640 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases and Rajasthan at 1,131 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies)