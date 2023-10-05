India bans imports of 98 weapons, releases fresh indigenisation list

India has issued a fresh weapons import ban list featuring 98 weapons in its drive to attain self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

The so-called “positive indigenisation list” was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (Oct 4) during the plenary session of ‘Swavlamban 2.0’—the two-day seminar of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO).

The list includes futuristic infantry combat vehicles, articulated all-terrain vehicles, remotely piloted airborne vehicles up to 25 km with a 2kg Payload for the army, naval shipborne unmanned aerial system, medium upgrade low endurance class tactical drone, an electric light vehicle for the army, medium range precision kill system for artillery, next-generation low-level light radar for the army.

Five indigenisation lists issued so far

This was the fifth indigenisation list released by the ministry in the last three years, in which a total of 509 defence items have been placed under the import ban.

“The list lays special focus on import substitution of components of major systems, besides important platforms, weapon systems, sensors and munitions, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to 10 years,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The items in the list will provide ample visibility and opportunity to the domestic industry to understand the trend and futuristic needs of the Armed Forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country,” it said.

The list has been prepared by the Department of Military Affairs.

India's reliance on foreign weapons

India, which remains one of the world’s largest arms importers, relies heavily on foreign defence manufacturers to fulfil its security needs.

It launched the import bans list around three years ago to attain twin objectives—cut down import costs and boost defence manufacturing.

Russian weapons continue to dominate India’s weapons armoury and it has remained the largest supplier between 2018-22.

According to the Swedish Think Tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), France was the second largest supplier between 2018-22.

Among the top 10 arms exporters for the period 2018-22, India was the biggest arms export market for three countries — Russia, France and Israel —and the second largest export market to South Korea.

India was also the third largest market for South Africa which was ranked 21st on the list of arms exporters.