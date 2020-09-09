India registers 89,706 fresh Covid cases in a day, total crosses 43 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh on Wednesday, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, as many as 89,706 new infections were reported.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to 73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 per cent.

There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the metro train services resumed in most of the cities on Monday started on a cautious note amid a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and staff.

With the Centre issuing guidelines for their resumption under Unlock 4, the rapid transit networks started operations in a graded manner in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, but were still closed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata and Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies)