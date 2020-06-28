India records highest single day spike of nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases, 410 deaths

India on Sunday recorded the highest single day spike of 19,906 novel coronavirus cases and 410 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's total number of positive cases stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the first time since the pandemic hit India, the country has reported more than 19,000 fresh infections in a single day. India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

India crossed 5 lakh coronavirus cases on Saturday with Maharashtra and Delhi worst affected by the virus.

An inexpensive, widely used steroid dexamethasone was included in the treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients in moderate to severe stages of illness among other therapeutic measures by the Union health ministry on Saturday.