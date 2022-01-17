India records 258,089 new COVID-19 cases, 13,113 less than yesterday; spike in positivity rate

India on Monday (January 17) recorded 258,089 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 37.38 million. A positive sign for the nation as the number of new infections is 13,113 less than yesterday.

However, there is a spike in the daily positivity rate as it is up from 16.28 per cent to 19.65 cert cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41 per cent.

The health ministry said there were 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the active cases are 16,56,341. Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 486,451, the ministry added.

8,209 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 29 states and union territories so far.

ALSO READ | Nepal govt urges India to stop construction at Lipulekh border

Look at the data here:

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive



➡️ India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 157.20 Cr (1,57,20,41,825).



➡️ More than 39 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.



➡️ More than 44 lakh Precaution Doses administered so far.https://t.co/6e53eUC9qf pic.twitter.com/JWFdCR3YRi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 17, 2022 ×

Global COVID-19 cases

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 327.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.53 million and vaccinations to over 9.62 billion.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 327,729,989 and 5,539,053, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,620,454,823.