India prepares for G20: ITC Maurya books 400 rooms for President Biden, Taj Hotel to host China's Xi Jinping

United States President Joe Biden along with several other world leaders will be visiting India for attending the G20 Summit in the second week of September. India's national capital will host the main event on September 9-10 which will be attended by around 29 heads of states along with European Union's top officials, 14 heads of international organisations and guest countries. The officials have earmarked many hotels in the Delhi-NCR for attendees.

As per reports, the officials have booked rooms in leading hotels of New Delhi including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial and Le Meridien.

ITC Maurya has booked 400 rooms for hosting President Biden and his entourage, Indian media outlets reported. Previously, the hotel has hosted world leaders like US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and other heads of state. The US Secret Service is inspecting the hotel premises ahead of the arrival of the POTUS.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to stay in Delhi's Taj Hotel while Hotel Shangri-La is prepping to host UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with other officials from Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron along with the officials accompanying him will be staying at The Claridges while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be hosted by the Imperial Hotel in Delhi.

Schools, colleges, offices and commercial establishments to remain closed

Meanwhile, a proposal for closing down the commercial establishments and offices in the Union Territory was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per reports, all Delhi government and private offices will remain closed from September 8-10 while commercial establishments and banks, including markets in the New Delhi district, will be closed during these three days. All the colleges and schools will also remain closed during this time.

“We kindly request the esteemed authority to consider declaring a public holiday in Delhi from September 8 to 10 and ordering commercial and business establishments to remain closed in the indicated 'controlled zone' for the overall success of the summit," said Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari, in a letter written to the chief secretary on August 18.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police earlier said that they are fully prepared for the G20 summit.

"Delhi Police has been working for G20 for several months. The initial planning in connection with this started long back and now it is in the last phase as less than a month is left. We are prepared and are co-ordinating with other security agencies," said Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.

