India: Padma Shri awardee master craftsman from Kashmir inspires younger generation to take up walnut woodwork

The Indian city of Srinagar is among the most creative cities in the world and its artisans are working day and night to keep its art and craft alive in the valley. Ghulam Nabi Dar, a master craftsman of walnut woodwork was recently honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian award the Padma Shri. The recognition of his hard work has led to a new interest among the young towards the craft.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, a 72-year-old master craftsman of walnut woodwork has suddenly become an inspiration for hundreds of youngsters in Kashmir after being honoured with the Padma Shri. He has been creating masterpieces from wood carving for six decades and has received various accolades and awards for his exemplary work. And after his recent Padma Shri Award, he has been getting lots of calls from youngsters to learn the craft from him.

“The new generations especially after the award have been reaching out to me to learn the craft and I am very keen on teaching them too. I really have a lot of interest in teaching the young and I am sure more will come. I have started getting many calls from young people who want to learn. I am sure when I teach with my heart they will learn a lot, sometimes they are scared to learn from me as my craft is considered very difficult but it’s not impossible to learn the craft,” said Ghulam Nabi Dar.

Dar lives in Srinagar’s Safa Kadal area and has been working from his workshop for decades, he has sold his art and craft to people from across the world. He is considered the best in walnut woodwork as he has always maintained the quality of the work. According to Dar, he was ten years old when he started the craft.

Dar says the government needs to intervene now to protect the craft and make sure it does not die. He requested the Indian government for a comprehensive institute or workshop to train and incentivise young artisans, safeguarding the future of wood carving in Kashmir. Dar says some youngsters get scared when they see his work as they think that they might never be able to learn it, but he wants to give it all to the younger generation to safeguard the craft.

“I started when I was ten years old, and we were very very poor and that led me to take up the craft. We were a poor family and for the first ten years I kept learning the craft and later I started working on my own. My teachers taught me well. I consider myself a student and keep learning every day. When someone receives awards or recognition, it helps in building morale. We need to save the craft and I am making sure my children learn it and I hope others will take it too. I have taught many children who have become better than me,” said Ghulam Nabi Dar.