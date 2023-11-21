India: Over 500 properties seized in Jammu and Kashmir as govt continues ‘all-out war’ against terrorism

With over 500 properties seized by various government agencies in India’s Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces continue an all-out war against terror organisations, terror networks and terror financing. The government of India says that if the terror ecosystem is crushed, the terrorism in the Valley would end.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir government, over 500 properties belonging to terrorists, terror sympathisers and OGWs have been seized by various agencies like the National Investigative Agency (NIA), State Investigative Agency (SIA), State Investigation Unit (SIU), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police. Properties worth hundreds of crores have been seized in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir government, around 4,200 terrorists who are living in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been listed among the “proclaimed offenders” by the government of India and their properties are being attached.

The inspector-general of registrations and revenue has already received a list of around 4,200 terrorists living in PoK from the last three decades. The revenue department most likely would be seizing the properties and also making sure that these properties are neither sold nor bought by anyone.

Jammu and Kashmir police recently have also attached properties of those who are found guilty of wilfully providing shelter to the terrorists.

“Those who are involved in the terror activities, and who are a part of the terror ecosystem, those people who make lavish houses, gather huge money, and have bought properties in Dubai, London and Delhi. Those involved in terror financing, we will have to take action against them. Those who have made terror into business will have to be dealt with seizing the properties,” says DGP R R Swain.